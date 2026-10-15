Apple

New Smart Home Hub Announced, Called HomeView

By Samantha Wiley
New Smart Home Hub Announced, Called HomeView

The new Smart Home Hub has been announced by Apple, called the HomeView. It’s a 7-inch smart home hub with Siri AI support. The new device features a design made of aluminum, with a connected display on the speaker by a hinge that can tilt and is made of stainless steel.


The device is said to be perfect as a nightstand, on a side table, or a kitchen counter. The HomeView features a 7-inch Liquid Retina Display with 500 nits and True Tone. This is perfect for environments with low lighting.

New Smart Home Hub Announced, Called HomeView

You can adjust the interface of the HomeView depending on the distance of the user. When you are far, it becomes larger. The HomeView can identify up to six people and can be customized for each. Siri AI comes with the device, and you can pair it with a device that has Apple Intelligence support.


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