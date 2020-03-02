New Smart Keyboard w/ trackpad for iPad Pro to launch in 2020

Apple is expected to release a new iPad keyboard that has a built-in trackpad, according to The Information.

The Cupertino-based company is believed to have been experimenting with trackpad technology for years. Leaked prototypes feature a gamut of features such as capacitive keys and others. It’s believed that the keyboard material will be the same as with previous Smart Keyboards for the iPad Pro.

Apple is currently preparing for mass production of the new keyboard. It’s believed that the accessory will be announced along with the new model of the iPad Pro. The next announcement will be held in March 31.

If the new iPad Pro is unveiled, the rumored keyboard may be shown as well. All of Apple’s Smart Keyboards do not have a trackpad, and its addition may have force a few layout changes.

DigiTimes, a Taiwanese site has mentioned that Apple has been working on a keyboard with scissor switches and backlit keys. It’s possible that the new Smart Keyboard will have these features as well.