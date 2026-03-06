Apple

New Studio Displays To Be Equipped With Different Chips

By Samantha Wiley
New Studio Displays To Be Equipped With Different Chips

Marketing and press release materials have been given for Apple’s new Studio Display XDR and Studio Display. The firmware shows that the Studio Display XDR features an A19 Pro chip while the Studio Display has an A19 chip.


The previous Studio Display that was released back in 2022 was powered by an A13 Bionic chip, with the company promoting features like Spatial Audio, voice activation of Siri, and Center Stage camera framing. More information can be found with reviews on the new Studio Displays and a potential teardown video.

New Studio Displays To Be Equipped With Different Chips

The A13 Bionic chip was first introduced by Apple in 2019 for the iPhone 11 models. The new displays feature 30% deeper bass and a six-speaker sound system with increased brightness, mini-LED backlighting, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Preorders are available now with shipping starting on March 11.


Latest News
Apple and Roku Collaborate on Apple TV
Apple and Roku Collaborate on Apple TV
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 24GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air
iPad Air Line Refreshed With M4 iPad Air
1 Min Read
iPhone 17e Revealed
iPhone 17e Revealed
1 Min Read
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
M5 Max and M5 Pro MacBook Pro Announced
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD Is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 16GB RAM 512GB SSD  Is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
Apple Retail Employees Preparing For Significant Customer Surge
1 Min Read
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
Apple Said to Be Developing a Foldable iPad
1 Min Read
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
Apple Moving To Core AI, Replacing Core ML in a WWDC 2026 Reveal
1 Min Read
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
The iPad Mini 7 512GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Experience Begins
Apple Experience Begins
1 Min Read
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
Potential OLED iPad Mini Could Rival Kobo and Kindle
1 Min Read
Lost your password?