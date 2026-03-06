New Studio Displays To Be Equipped With Different Chips

Marketing and press release materials have been given for Apple’s new Studio Display XDR and Studio Display. The firmware shows that the Studio Display XDR features an A19 Pro chip while the Studio Display has an A19 chip.

The previous Studio Display that was released back in 2022 was powered by an A13 Bionic chip, with the company promoting features like Spatial Audio, voice activation of Siri, and Center Stage camera framing. More information can be found with reviews on the new Studio Displays and a potential teardown video.

The A13 Bionic chip was first introduced by Apple in 2019 for the iPhone 11 models. The new displays feature 30% deeper bass and a six-speaker sound system with increased brightness, mini-LED backlighting, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. Preorders are available now with shipping starting on March 11.