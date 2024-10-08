New ‘Submerged’ immersive short film trailer launches

A new trailer for an upcoming short immersive film has been teased on the official Apple YouTube channel.

Advertisements

‘Submerged- Official Trailer’ has recently been uploaded as a teaser for the new content. The video is about a minute in length and shows what Vision Pro viewers can expect- an adventure in a sinking submarine with protagonists trying to stay alive. Submerged tells the story of World War II sailors as they’re trapped inside a submarine. The film will premiere on October 10 for the Vision Pro, and the length of the film has not been disclosed at the moment.

‘Submerged’ stars Edward Berger as the creator, of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ fame. Immersive Videos for the Vision Pro are slowly building up in Apple’s Vision Pro library, and it can be viewed on the Apple TV app in regions such as the US, the UK, Singapore, Japan, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Canada, and Australia.