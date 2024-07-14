New ‘Suerte’ Shot on iPhone ad emerges

Apple has posted a new ad for its ‘Shot on iPhone’ campaign on its official YouTube channel.

The short film, titled ‘Suerte’ is over 13 minutes in length and tells the story of singer and songwriter Ivan Cornejo. In the ad, Cornejo is looking for inspiration for a song and ends up going on an adventure. The musical artist is mainly known for his albums Mirada, Danado, and Alma Vacia. The soundtrack is available on Apple Music, and the video also features his song, ‘Intercambio Injusto’

The scenes were shot and recorded with little extra equipment, save for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The device is currently the flagship device for the iPhone lineup, featuring tetraprism for 5x optical zoom, a 12MP Telephoto camera, and a 48MP main camera. In a separate video, the directors lauded the Cinematic Mode and the 5x telephoto zoom feature. ‘Suerte’ is now available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel.