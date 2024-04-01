New Swift webpage tutorial page launches

Apple has recently uploaded a new webpage with resources for Xcode, Swift UI, and Swift programming.

‘Develop in Swift Tutorials’ has been added before this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. The new developer webpage offers guides for beginners and would-be developers in matters of Swift programming. The aim is to encourage learners without any experience, with step-by-step guides on creating SwiftUI apps, Swift projects, and Xcode installation. Chapters include topics such as Xcode properties, structures, and views, and example code for personalization. Style, layout, and creating text, lists, and buttons are covered as well.

Tim Sneath, Apple developer tools marketing head announced the launch and mentioned that the resources are a ‘great foundational’ and ‘for everyone.’ In addition to the Swift programming, a section is devoted to the Apple Vision Pro and its development. The Mac tutorials have listed a Mac running macOS Ventura or macOS Sonoma and Xcode.