New ‘Time to Walk’ episodes for Apple Fitness+ to be added soon

Apple Fitness+ will be having more ‘Time to Walk’ episodes come June 28.

The feature launched January, with audio stories of influential people becoming available through headphones as users complete their walks. ‘Time to Walk’ episodes can be downloaded straight to the Apple Watch devices and started via the Workout app.

The first episode is from Gina Rodriguez, star of ‘Jane the Virgin’, who talks about resilience and confidence she learned growing up. Additional episodes will feature Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Stephen Fry, Naomi Campbell, Anthony Joshua and others.

Apple Fitness+ will also be having an ‘Artist Spotlight’, which dedicates a whole playlist workout highlights a single artist. Notable figures include Lady Gaga, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys.

Lastly, the platform will feature a workout series from Jeanette Jenkins, a renowned fitness expert. The 7-workout series will begin with high intensity interval training and strength training starting June 28.