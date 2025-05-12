New ‘Total War: Rome II’ arrives on macOS

‘Total War: Rome II” is set to reappear on Apple Silicon computers on May 29.

Feral Interactive originally launched the game for PC in 2013 and a Mac version a year later. However, Total War: Rome II was riddled with performance issues and bugs, prompting the developers to issue several patches to fix them. The Emperor Edition debuted and offered new content, including the Imperator Augustus campaign. The new edition will run on modern Macs with Intel and Silicon chips, effectively replacing the 32-bit version. Feral Interactive said that it will be a seamless transition for those who bought the game on the App Store and Steam.

Total War: Rome II will have downloadable content packs, specifically five culture packs and campaign expansions. The price is set at $59.99, although the final price will be set when the launch date is near. Those who bought it can download the game for free.