New USB-C AirPods Max firmware launches

Apple recently released a new firmware for the AirPods Max with USB-C.

The new version is 7E108 and replaces the current one, which is 7E101. It’s worth noting that the last firmware added ultra low-latency audio and lossless audio to the device, and there might be bug fixes and performance improvements as well. However, there is no way to know the exact details of each firmware, as Apple does not typically provide notes. It’s believed that the current 7E108 has bug fixes and other improvements as well.

The USB-C AirPods Max can now play 24-bit 48 KHz lossless audio. The quality is such that the experience is what the artists wanted the listeners to hear, as if they’re in the studio. Users should connect their AirPods Max to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone and a wi-fi to initiate the firmware update. The process might take up to half an hour to complete.