Apple

New USB-C AirPods Max firmware launches

By Samantha Wiley
AirPods Max

Apple recently released a new firmware for the AirPods Max with USB-C.

Advertisements

The new version is 7E108 and replaces the current one, which is 7E101. It’s worth noting that the last firmware added ultra low-latency audio and lossless audio to the device, and there might be bug fixes and performance improvements as well. However, there is no way to know the exact details of each firmware, as Apple does not typically provide notes. It’s believed that the current 7E108 has bug fixes and other improvements as well.

AirPods Max

The USB-C AirPods Max can now play 24-bit 48 KHz lossless audio. The quality is such that the experience is what the artists wanted the listeners to hear, as if they’re in the studio. Users should connect their AirPods Max to a Mac, iPad, or iPhone and a wi-fi to initiate the firmware update. The process might take up to half an hour to complete.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Fortnite
The iOS version of Fortnite is now live
1 Min Read
iPad Air
2024 iPad Air added to UK refurbished store
1 Min Read
Donald Trump at Mac Pro factory
Trump threatens to impose 25% tariff on the iPhone
3 Min Read
Foxconn
Apple expanding Indian supply chain through a $1.5 billion manufacturing plant
3 Min Read
Apple Smart Glasses
Apple planning to release AR glasses in 2026
3 Min Read
iPhone Designer Jony Ive joins Sam Altman’s OpenAI
iPhone Designer Jony Ive joins Sam Altman’s OpenAI
3 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Siri
Next-Generation Siri to be similar to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Google Translate
Google Translate as default translation app arrives
1 Min Read
iPadOS 19
Arabic calligraphy tool feature to debut on iPadOS 19
1 Min Read
Foxconn
Apple supplier Foxconn accelerates transition from China to India with $433m chip deal
2 Min Read
Lost your password?