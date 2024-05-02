Apple

New USB-C Apple Pencil firmware launches

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Pencil

Apple has released a new firmware update for its Apple Pencil with USB-C port.

The newest firmware version of the USB-C Apple Pencil is 10M6060, with the previous one being 10M5164. When connected to a device, the firmware number will read 37377.37377.16.0. As always, Apple does not disclose the full information whenever it releases an Apple firmware update, but it’s safe to say that there are bug fixes and performance improvements involved. Updating the Apple Pencil may require the accessory to be connected to an Apple device, preferably with a USB-C cable to an iPad. The iPad should be connected via Wi-Fi for the download to get started and should have at least 50% battery life.

Apple Pencil

The USB-C Apple Pencil is the latest model, featuring a USB-C charging connection. It’s similar to the Apple Pencil 2 except for its shorter length and USB-C for pairing.

