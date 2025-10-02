New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak

Multiple documents have been shared by the FCC, and these documents almost confirm a new version for the Vision Pro. A document references a Head Mounted Device that is designed by Apple and is assigned the model number A3416. An image has been provided, which confirms that the head mounted device in the document is an upgraded version of the headset.

Rumors have been making rounds that Apple is making a revamped version of the Vision Pro headset that’s powered by the M5 chip, though it will not have any major design changes. File uploads by the FCC include reports for a WLAN test, SAR test, and transmission test, and no other information regarding the device can be found. The files that the FCC uploaded contain a confidentiality request from the company, but the independent agency has published these documents anyway.

The revamped version of the Vision Pro could be released before the year ends and is expected to stay at the price point of $3,499.