New Vision Pro Potentially Coming With Dual Knit Band For Comfort

A new-generation Vision Pro headset is in the works. The headset will be equipped with the M5 chip and could have a new Dual Knit headband to give its users the perfect fit with added comfort and support. A reference has been found on the backend code from Apple referring to a Dual Knit band that is non-existent at that time.

There is no such band that exists as of now, because the current Vision Pro headset comes with a Dual Loop and a Solo Knit band. This suggests a merged product from the two bands for the headset to provide the comfort of the Solo Knit material and a two-band fit for better head support.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reported back in July that the new headset could feature a new strap, making the Vision Pro much more comfortable to wear for long periods. The current headset weighs around 21.2 and 22.9 ounces, which could cause discomfort to its user due to the strain.

The new Vision Pro headset is expected to be released by Apple before the year ends.