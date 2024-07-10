Apple

New visionOS 2 update developer beta goes live

By Samantha Wiley
visionOS 2

Apple has made its latest developer software beta for its mixed-reality headset available to download.

The third visionOS beta follows the second update two weeks later, with several improvements and notable features along the way. visionOS 2 can now process 2D photos into 3D using machine learning- Apple said that photo depth is now enhanced for more immersive memories. New hand gestures have been introduced for the Control Center and Home View, and the latter can now arrange and customize app appearances. The software includes train support for Travel Mode, and guest profiles have 30 days so other users won’t have to repeat the process as often.

visionOS 2

The upcoming visionOS will have a Mac Virtual Display for larger and higher-resolution displays and a new AirPlay for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Apple is also adding the Mindfulness app to respond to and track breathing patterns using the camera.

