Newly-Released Nebia shower head comes with interesting backstory involving Tim Cook

Nebia, a showerhead that’s water-efficient has just been released on Kickstarter. According to Bloomberg, the maker received a sizeable investment from Apple CEO Tim Cook, who also had a hand in the product’s design and production.

In 2015, Nebia creator Philip Winter convinced Silicon Valley fitness centers to install prototypes of the green shower head. During that time, Cook had gone to his local gym and experienced the product firsthand. A conversation started, which led to Winter asking Cook if he’d like to make an investment. Cook was intrigued by the design and how there were few innovations in the showerhead industry- he backed Nebia and the startup raised nearly $8 million to produce the eco-shower device.

Winter mentioned that Cook had also sent email recommendations about the product’s sustainability, design and user experience. After four years, the Nebia shower head is cheaper and smaller compared to the prototype and is available for $160 on Kickstarter.