Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026

Apple will debut the next-generation Apple Studio Display next year, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

An external display or equivalent is set to launch in 2026. Gurman claimed that the external monitor that’s compatible with Macs is ‘slated for early 2026’ and will come with the Mac lineup with the newer M5 chips. It has an internal codename, J427. In February, the analyst said that Apple is developing a new Studio Display that will ‘arrive by 2026’, and the newer report provides further development. Furthermore, the product has not been named as the ‘new Studio Display’, which could mean it would be something else.

No specific information about the specs or features has been provided. Ross Young did mention in January that Apple is developing a 27-inch screen that will use mini-LEDs, which is an improvement over the standard LEDs. The Apple Studio Display initially launched in 2022.