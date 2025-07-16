Apple

Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026

By Samantha Wiley
Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026

Apple will debut the next-generation Apple Studio Display next year, as per Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

Advertisements

An external display or equivalent is set to launch in 2026. Gurman claimed that the external monitor that’s compatible with Macs is ‘slated for early 2026’ and will come with the Mac lineup with the newer M5 chips. It has an internal codename, J427. In February, the analyst said that Apple is developing a new Studio Display that will ‘arrive by 2026’, and the newer report provides further development. Furthermore, the product has not been named as the ‘new Studio Display’, which could mean it would be something else.

Next Apple Studio Display Slated for 2026

No specific information about the specs or features has been provided. Ross Young did mention in January that Apple is developing a 27-inch screen that will use mini-LEDs, which is an improvement over the standard LEDs. The Apple Studio Display initially launched in 2022.

Advertisements

Latest News
‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List
‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Moves to the Apple Vintage List
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $120 Off
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $120 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Planning to Launch Base iPad in Spring of 2026
Apple Planning to Launch Base iPad in Spring of 2026
1 Min Read
The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Will Have 9 Color Options
The iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Will Have 9 Color Options
1 Min Read
Online Leaks Reveal RAM for iPhone 17 Lineup
Online Leaks Reveal RAM for iPhone 17 Lineup
1 Min Read
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
The 15-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Back to School Promo Launches in EU
Apple Back to School Promo Launches in EU
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Browser to Debut Soon
New OpenAI Browser to Debut Soon
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 223 Now Available
Safari Technology Preview 223 Now Available
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm is $119 Off
The Apple Watch Series 10 GPS 42mm is $119 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Account Card Might Soon Arrive in Other Countries
Apple Account Card Might Soon Arrive in Other Countries
1 Min Read
Apple Preparing a Customer Support-Type AI Assistant
Apple Preparing a Customer Support-Type AI Assistant
1 Min Read
Lost your password?