Apple

Next Apple Vision Pro more than a year away

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The successor to Apple’s recently launched headset is still more than a year from launch, according to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg.

In his latest ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman claims that it’s likely that Apple will release its second-generation Vision Pro in 18 months at the earliest, specifically in August of 2025. He noted that Apple is keen to want first-gen Vision Pro adopters to return, hence collecting feedback from Apple Stores on how to better improve the device for the next iteration. With this information, annual updates such as the ones for Apple Watch or iPhone may not be possible and the headset might have a longer refresh cycle than the iPad lineup.

Apple Vision Pro

In similar news, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the second-generation Vision Pro will be released in 2027. There might be no hardware updates for around 54 months, except for a possible ‘affordable’ version of the Vision Pro in 2025.

