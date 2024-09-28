Apple

Next Apple Vision Pro to have M5 chip

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

The next iteration of the Apple Vision Pro will have the M5 chip, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple analyst, said that the inclusion of the M5 chip is the ‘most significant change’, as the previous model had the M2 chip inside the device. The boost in processing is believed to make the next iteration more powerful and support Apple Intelligence and its features. Kuo mentioned that aside from the upgraded components the next Vision Pro will be ‘largely unchanged’ and help with managing production costs. It’s believed that the price point will stay at around $3,499 as was the first-generation device.

The upgraded Vision Pro will have more use cases and push the device to mainstream adoption. Advanced AI models can also make an appearance, such as text-to-video capabilities for a more enhanced experience. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also believes that Apple Intelligence will be a feature on the next headset.

