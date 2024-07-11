Apple

Next-generation technology for M5 Chip on trial production

By Samantha Wiley
M5 Chip

Apple is reportedly planning to use an advanced System on Integrated Chip packaging technology for the M5 chips in production.

Advertisements

The SoIC system was developed in 2018 by TSMC. This technology allows chip stacking in three dimensional arrangement for better thermal management as well as electrical performance compared to the conventional two dimensional chip structures.

M5 Chip

Apple has extended its collaboration with TSMC for the production of the next generation hybrid package with the addition of molding technology utilizing thermoplastic carbon fiber composite, with plans to mass produce the chips for AI servers and Macs by next year and the following year, 2026. 

Mentions of what is expected to be the Apple M5 Chip are found in the official code. It’s believed that the AI Cloud servers are run by the M2 ultra chips, and that the M5 is Apple’s step to future proof their supply chain integration for AI functionalities.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirPods
The AirPods 2 is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Siri
What to expect with Siri on Apple Intelligence rollout
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
New features coming to Apple Watch series 10
1 Min Read
Apple Back to School: Discounts on Mac and iPad
Apple Back to School Offer: Upto $150 Gift Card with upfront discount on Mac and iPad devices
2 Min Read
AirPods 3
Enjoy a $39 Discount on an AirPods 3 Purchase
1 Min Read
iOS 17
Apple launching a quick iOS 17 update
1 Min Read
iOS Third Beta Launches to Developers
iOS third beta launches to developers
1 Min Read
visionOS 2
New visionOS 2 update developer beta goes live
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Apple developing thinner iPhone, MacBook Pro, and Apple Watch
2 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad with Wi-Fi and 64GB Storage is Only $249
1 Min Read
watchOS 11
Latest watchOS 11 beta software debuts
1 Min Read
tvOS 18
tvOS 18 developer seed launched
1 Min Read
Lost your password?