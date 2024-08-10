Apple

Next M4 Mac mini billed ‘Apple’s smallest computer’

By Samantha Wiley
M4 Mac Mini

The next Mac mini with the M4 chip is believed to be Apple’s smallest desktop computer.

Advertisements

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently said that Apple will debut the M4 Mac mini with a major design change in order to make it the most compact computer. It’s believed that the Mac mini will be similar in size to that of the Apple TV but slightly taller. Furthermore, the mini desktop will have M4 Pro and M4 chips and an aluminum shell. It’s described as ‘an iPad Pro in a small box.’

M4 Mac Mini

Other rumors claim that Apple is testing the models to have three USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a power cable. Two versions will be available to purchase- one with the M4 Pro chip and the other with the standard M4 chip. However, the launch date will be separate. The M4 chip might be present on all Mac models.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
Mass production of iPhone 16 increase
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 might arrive earlier in Korea
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
Tokyo real-time transit information for Apple Maps launches
1 Min Read
Disney+
Disney+ password sharing to be disallowed
1 Min Read
beats Solo 4
The Beats Solo 4 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Public beta
Public beta updates for third iPadOS and iOS 18 launch
1 Min Read
Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
Prices to increase for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Three new games arriving on Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
The Beats Studio Pro is $205 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 17.5.1
Apple users can no longer downgrade to iOS 17.5.1
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Immersive SpongeBob SquarePants environment launches on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Lost your password?