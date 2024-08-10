Next M4 Mac mini billed ‘Apple’s smallest computer’

The next Mac mini with the M4 chip is believed to be Apple’s smallest desktop computer.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg recently said that Apple will debut the M4 Mac mini with a major design change in order to make it the most compact computer. It’s believed that the Mac mini will be similar in size to that of the Apple TV but slightly taller. Furthermore, the mini desktop will have M4 Pro and M4 chips and an aluminum shell. It’s described as ‘an iPad Pro in a small box.’

Other rumors claim that Apple is testing the models to have three USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a power cable. Two versions will be available to purchase- one with the M4 Pro chip and the other with the standard M4 chip. However, the launch date will be separate. The M4 chip might be present on all Mac models.