Next Studio Display may have privacy filters

Apple has recently submitted a patent of what the next features might land on the next Apple Studio Display.

Advertisements

The patent, titled ‘Privacy Films for Curved Displays’ talks about having a screen that hides content from everyone but the user. It’s worth noting that Apple has submitted a similar patent before for a curved display, which means the latest one is expounding on what the curved screen could do. A proposal of a covering layer, like a polarizing film, is set so only the user at the front and center will get to see the display’s full brightness and quality.

Apple said that ‘a privacy film may have a light-blocking layer interposed between the first and second transparent substrates’ to ensure the light is only available to the primary viewer. The Cupertino-based company is also considering the privacy screen for its non-curved displays as well.