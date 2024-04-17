NHL and NBA Playoffs arrive on Apple Sports app

Apple recently updated its Sports app for iOS to include the NHL and NBA playoffs.

Fans can now ‘follow every matchup with added details on each series and more’ with the update, which can be now done by going to the App Store. The first round for both the NHL and NBA is set to start on April 20, with additional details to be displayed right before the games begin. Some information, such as conference standings, playoff matchups, and others have already been uploaded in the app even before the update. It’s believed that the Sports app will have up-to-date information as the playoffs progress for the NHL and NBA.

The Apple Sports app launched in February and offers users stats, schedules, and scores in several leagues, including the Premier League, MLS, MLB, NHL, and NBA. Ongoing games have a play-by-play detail in real time.