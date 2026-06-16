Apple

Notion Moving to SwiftUI

By Samantha Wiley
Notion Moving to SwiftUI

This week, Apple has corroborated that Notion will be moving its user interface to Swift UI as they state that they want to provide UI consistency and better performance compared to their current web-based stack.


Notion is an app for productivity that merges documents, project management tools, databases and notes in one, with users able to make kanban boards, calendars and pages that have texts with more things available.

Notion Moving to SwiftUI

This was announced during the SwiftUI segment of Apple’s Platforms State of the Union, as Notion was used as an example of a platform that is moving from web and cross-platform technology to the native frameworks of Apple. The session on SwiftUI covered a wide set of improvements in the framework as Apple will be unifying the UIKit, SwiftUI and AppKit in a common foundation for improvements to benefit third-party creators.


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