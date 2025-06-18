News

Oakley Smart Glasses Announced

By Samantha Wiley
Oakley Smart Glasses Announced

Meta recently revealed a new pair of smart glasses made by Oakley.

Advertisements

Oakley posted several teasers on social media for an upcoming smart glasses. Meta already has smart glasses with Ray-Ban but it seems the company will be sharing its technology to the Oakley brand as well. The Oakley Smart Glasses is believed to have the same features as the Ray-Ban device, including AI capabilities and built-in cameras for video and photo capturing. Meta AI might be integrated to answer user queries, and there might be speakers that allow for calls and audio playback as well.

Oakley Smart Glasses Announced

The smart glass line could be an offshoot of the Sphaera line and target athletes such as cyclists who wear the brand. Oakley did not exactly reveal much in the teaser video, so we’ll just have to wait until it’s officially announced on June 20. In similar news, Meta is set to debut AR glasses next year.

Advertisements

Latest News
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon
Apple Watch Ultra 3 Might Arrive Soon
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
tvOS 26 Apple Music Sing Adds iPhone Karaoke Feature
1 Min Read
Photos Tabs to Make a Comeback in iOS 26
Photos Tabs to Make a Comeback in iOS 26
1 Min Read
tvOS 26 Users to Have Automatic Sign-In for Apps
tvOS 26 Users to Have Automatic Sign-In for Apps
1 Min Read
The Beats Pill is $50 Off
The Beats Pill is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates
App Store Developers May Soon Offer Redemption Codes on iOS
1 Min Read
Apple Silicon Support Added to Steam Client Beta
Apple Silicon Support Added to Steam Client Beta
1 Min Read
M2 Mac Mini Gets Repair Program
M2 Mac Mini Gets Repair Program
1 Min Read
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Puts iPhone XS on Vintage List
Apple Puts iPhone XS on Vintage List
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates
iOS 26 Users Will Have Storage Reserve Option for Software Updates
1 Min Read
Lost your password?