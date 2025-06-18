Oakley Smart Glasses Announced

Meta recently revealed a new pair of smart glasses made by Oakley.

Oakley posted several teasers on social media for an upcoming smart glasses. Meta already has smart glasses with Ray-Ban but it seems the company will be sharing its technology to the Oakley brand as well. The Oakley Smart Glasses is believed to have the same features as the Ray-Ban device, including AI capabilities and built-in cameras for video and photo capturing. Meta AI might be integrated to answer user queries, and there might be speakers that allow for calls and audio playback as well.

The smart glass line could be an offshoot of the Sphaera line and target athletes such as cyclists who wear the brand. Oakley did not exactly reveal much in the teaser video, so we’ll just have to wait until it’s officially announced on June 20. In similar news, Meta is set to debut AR glasses next year.