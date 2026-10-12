October 13 Product Launch for Apple Announced

An Apple product launch has been announced, slated for the 13th of October, where the revamped HomePod Mini, long-awaited smart home hub, and Apple TV 4K are expected to be announced. The new home hub is a device that is like a HomePod and an iPad with a display measuring 6 inches.

We are getting new colors for the HomePod Mini and upgrades such as a new S-Series Processor for Siri AI support, the N1 chip for better Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, while the Apple TV is expected to get an upgrade in RAM, get the A19/A19 Pro Chip, and also an N1 chip.

The time for the launch on the 13th is uncertain, and whether there will be an event or not is still unannounced, but select members of the media will be invited to this for an Apple Experience happening on the day of the announcements in New York, Tribeca.