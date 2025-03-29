Apple

Official Mac webpage shows a ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ in product page

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has updated its Mac website with a new product straight from the thriller series ‘Severance’.

Advertisements

The product is titled ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ and looks similar to the computers the fictional characters in the show work on. It has a small screen with wide bezels, a trackball, and a blue keyboard. While there’s a link to ‘get’ the product, users are redirected to real Mac products, as well as a new behind-the-scenes promotional video of the show. The font is also similar to that of Lumon. It’s clearly promotional content to catch the interest of fans and newcomers of the thriller series.

Apple

‘Severance’ tells the story of a groundbreaking procedure that separates the psyche of workers at the Lumon corporation. The series is an Apple original content and is available to watch on Apple TV+. The show recently concluded Season 2 and has been renewed for a third season.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Beats Charging Cables
Apple to launch Beats charging cables lineup
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 debuts in Indonesia on April 11
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
New Powerbeats Pro 2 firmware launches
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Hearing health for AirPods Pro 2 to appear in more countries
1 Min Read
WWDC 2025
WWDC 2025 is coming on June 9
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra
Next Apple Ultra might have satellite texting and 5G support
1 Min Read
Foldable iPhone
Foldable iPhone slated to debut in 2026
1 Min Read
AirPods
Future AirPods might have cameras
1 Min Read
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD is $200 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max to gain low-latency audio and lossless audio
1 Min Read
Lost your password?