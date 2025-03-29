Official Mac webpage shows a ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ in product page

Apple has updated its Mac website with a new product straight from the thriller series ‘Severance’.

The product is titled ‘Lumon Terminal Pro’ and looks similar to the computers the fictional characters in the show work on. It has a small screen with wide bezels, a trackball, and a blue keyboard. While there’s a link to ‘get’ the product, users are redirected to real Mac products, as well as a new behind-the-scenes promotional video of the show. The font is also similar to that of Lumon. It’s clearly promotional content to catch the interest of fans and newcomers of the thriller series.

‘Severance’ tells the story of a groundbreaking procedure that separates the psyche of workers at the Lumon corporation. The series is an Apple original content and is available to watch on Apple TV+. The show recently concluded Season 2 and has been renewed for a third season.