Officials and Thailand Hold Discussions Regarding Warnings of Spyware

Officials in Thailand and Apple have met this week to talk about warnings in spyware that were received by users and politicians in the country. Threat notifications on October 29 from Apple got to 99 countries and was issued after they identified activity associated with spyware from mercenary attacks and have concerns regarding security of political figures in the country. The Minister of the Thailand Digital Economy and Society, Chaichanok Chidchob, stated that the alerts by themselves do not verify that the attackers have gotten access to devices of recipients. No evidence was also stated by the authorities on attempts to connect and intrude Pegasus. Pegasus is a software for surveillance manufactured by the NSO.

In the past, Thailand was a topic in a Pegasus campaign that was documented in a 2022 investigation by Citizen Lab, which worked alongside DigitalReach and iLaw, organizations based in Thailand, where infections were confirmed that affected about 30 people from October 2020 to November 2021. Affected individuals are academics, lawyers, activists and other people associated with the movement of pro-democracy in the country with Apple warning users in Thailand back in 2021 assisting the initiation of the investigations with researchers contacted by the recipients for help.

Threat notifications have been issued by Apple since 2021 for over 150 countries, with Apple stating that operations for mercenary spyware have resources devoted to them to attack specific individuals due to their role in society or their line of work. Based on the notification guidance by Apple, the warning issues reflect their high confidence that an individual has been marked as a target. Details are withheld by Apple on how they find out who will be the target so that the mercenaries are not able to adapt. When warnings are issued, the person is encouraged to activate Lockdown Mode.