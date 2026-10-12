Apple

OLED MacBook and iPad Mini Could Release on the 27th

By Samantha Wiley
OLED MacBook and iPad Mini Could Release on the 27th

A new OLED iPad Mini and MacBook Pro with touch capabilities and an OLED panel are expected to be announced around the 27th of October. Apple already announced the October 13 event, where they will announce a new Apple TV 4K, revamped HomePod Mini, and Smart Home Hub.


A video presentation online is expected during the events happening on the 13th and 27th. The 27th event will also have the launch of the M6 iMac and a 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro.

OLED MacBook and iPad Mini Could Release on the 27th

Apple is rumored to have been developing a MacBook with an OLED panel for a couple of years. The device is expected to be priced higher than the MacBook Pro models and could get the Ultra branding. This new MacBook Pro features a lighter and thinner design, touchscreen capabilities, and an OLED panel.

The OLED iPad Mini is said to also have an OLED panel while getting the speaker system remade.


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