Online Leaks Show MagSafe and Apple Logo Changes for iPhone 17 Pro

By Samantha Wiley
A leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ showed off some renders of what the iPhone 17 Pro would be online.

Design changes for the iPhone 17 Pro include shifting the Apple logo lower to accommodate MagSafe charging and the realignment of the magnet array. Reports have claimed that the Pro model will have a larger, width-encompassing camera bump and the relocation of the flash and LiDAR scanner to the right. As for the materials, it’s expected that an aluminum frame will be used, with a cutout for the glass segment to allow wireless charging.

The Apple logo is said to be moved lower, necessitating a change when it comes to MagSafe accessories. To keep the logo from being obscured, Apple changed the magnet array so it would still be visible, albeit in a lower position. Both the iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to debut this fall.

