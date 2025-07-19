Apple

OpenAI Debuts Record Mode for ChatGPT Plus

By Samantha Wiley
ChatGPT Plus subscribers can now use Record Mode for macOS.

The new record function is available via a ‘record’ button within the AI interface. Users can click on it through the desktop app for the tool to capture system and mic audio whenever there’s a call or meeting. After the recording, the data is fed through the company servers, where timestamped references, action items, and summaries are generated. It’s worth noting that users must allow access to system audio and mic first.

Recorded sessions are limited to 2 hours, and the audio will be deleted afterward. OpenAI said that users should get consent and check their local laws before enabling the feature. The generated transcripts and notes can be shown in new chats; at the same time, they can be disabled. Edu, Enterprise, and Team workspaces are excluded by default. Record mode is exclusive to macOS but may arrive on mobile or Windows.

