OpenAI Phone To Rival Apple

OpenAI was rumored to be creating a phone that would directly rival the iPhone. Checks in the supply chain talk about the gadget as an AI agent phone made based on a context-aware interface that’s always running.

The device is rumored to be using a TSMC N2P node that will be made in the second half of this year, and the Dimensity 9600 processor from MediaTek. Two partners mentioned for the chip were Qualcomm and MediaTek, but MediaTek looks to be better poised to become the supplier for processors, with Luxshare Precision Industry to be the main manufacturing partner that is exclusive.

The smartphone by OpenAI was initially expected to enter mass production in 2028, but reports suggest that it will take place in the first half of next year. Apple could be facing a direct competitor in OpenAI in many categories, with Apple reportedly creating AI accessories like AirPods with cameras, an AI pendant, a smart home hub, and is currently in development of AI smart glasses.