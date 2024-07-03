Apple

Original AirPods, HomePod and iPhone X added to vintage list

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Apple has deemed the first generation home-pod, first generation AirPods and the iPhone X as Vintage items, with the products being listed earlier this day. An item is considered vintage when Apple has stopped dealing the product on sale for over 5 and less than 7 years, but repairs are still offered on vintage products for up to 2 years.

The iPhone X launched on November 3, 2017, with significant changes on Apple’s smartphone, such as removing the home button to allow a 5.8-inch OLED Super Retina edge-to-edge display, and Face ID with the gadget powered by an A11 Bionic Chip. This marked a significant event in the leap of the iPhone’s design and features.

Apple

The HomePod launched on February 9, 2018, and was designed to integrate into the E

ecosystem of Apple and high-quality audio delivery powered by an A8 Chip.

After a product has been deemed as vintage, Apple will reclassify these products to the “obsolete” category when 7 years have passed since the time Apple issued it for sale, wherein Apple Stores will be no longer providing repairs for said products.

