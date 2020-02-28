OTA recovery for the iPad and iPhone found in iOS 13.4 Code

The recently released iOS 13.4 beta holds yet another pleasant surprise- an over the air recovery feature for the iPad and iPhone.

Within the iOS code there were several references to ‘OS recovery’, which seemed to allow restoration on Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone or HomePod without a computer.

Connecting your Apple device to a computer to have its firmware restored is considered an inconvenience. The move aligns with Apple’s goal to not have its iOS devices depend on a computer for restoration purposes.

This feature also solves the HomePod and Apple Watch’s lack of connectors to facilitate the recovery process. It’s quite similar to an already-existing app that can restore Macs with downloaded software.

The code also reveals that restoration may be done by having an iPad or iPhone connect to the device via USB connection. If this is the case, then Apple users may be able to reset their devices anywhere and without having to depend on another device.