Apple

Other Products and Services Increase in Price for Apple

By Samantha Wiley
Other Products and Services Increase in Price for Apple

Last month, Apple raised prices across iPads and Macs. This month, Apple has once again increased the prices of their services and products, like plans for Apple One and Apple Music, with eight countries getting increased prices for iCloud+. Japan also saw an increase in the price of iPhones.


Apple One and Apple Music have increased in price in the United States, and iPhones and plans for iCloud+ also not affecting the region. Apple has increased prices across their devices as they are no longer able to absorb and avoid the increased prices in components and memory due to the surging demand caused by AI companies.

Other Products and Services Increase in Price for Apple

Many companies have increased their prices due to the increased cost of memory and components, and Apple is the recent company to raise prices across its devices and services to offset the component prices.


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