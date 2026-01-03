Outcome and Funding Questions Faced by Apple Developer Academy

The Developer Academy Program of Apple in Detroit depends heavily on funding from taxpayers while giving out mixed outcomes for jobs. The Apple Developer Academy was launched in Detroit in 2021 in collaboration with the Michigan State University.

The program is tuition-free, providing a course that lasts for 10 months, emphasizing app building for Apple platforms, giving students mentorship and stipends monthly that could aid with living costs, and the provision of iPhones and MacBooks.

Statistics were provided by the Academy officials themselves to WIRED that 71% of their graduates in the past two years have found employment in many industries; however, experiences by students have differed, where some say that the curriculum is Apple-centric and that the limited stipends hindered them financially, also leaving them unprepared for the job market on a broader scale, while others gave credit that it helped them build confidence and exposed them to careers related to technology.