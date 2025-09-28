Overhauled LLM Siri Being Tested with the Help of Apple-designed ChatGPT-like App

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that a ChatGPT-like software has been developed by Apple to aid their engineers in testing the revamped version of Siri. This app will be used exclusively for testing internally, so it won’t see a public release.

The software is currently being used to try out new features for Siri, like a deeper level of integration with the user’s personal data, the capability to do more tasks within and around apps, and improved contextual awareness. It is reported that it looks like other apps with chatbots, and it is capable of extended conversations and recalling past chats.

The Siri blueprint for Apple Intelligence was thrown out, and Apple decided to completely revamp Siri with a new architecture with LLM Siri. The company has been developing this smarter version of their Virtual Assistant since the release of iOS 18, but has encountered a delay until next year because the AI functionality does not meet the standards of the company just yet.