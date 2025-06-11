Package Tracking Feature to be Added to Wallet App

iOS 26 will upgrade the Wallet app so it can track packages you order.

Apple intends to integrate Apple Intelligence within the Wallet app so it could have a package tracking option. The app will check emails and find content related to delivery carriers and merchants, as well as tracking numbers. Currently, the ability to track is only for purchases made via Apple Pay, but the update unlocks this to all third-party purchases and packages. Users won’t need to buy an item and check out using Apple Pay just to see it when the update goes live this fall.

When the feature goes live, users can track their packages by opening the Wallet app and then going to the Apple Pay section in Settings. In Apple Pay Defaults, choose Order Tracking and enable ‘Orders Found in Mail’. The software is expected to launch alongside the new iPhones this year.