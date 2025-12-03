Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year

Marques Brownlee, or MKBHD, is a popular YouTuber who released Panels, a wallpaper app, which will be shutting down at the end of this year. Based on the notice on the website Panels, the development team has undergone a change and MKBHD was not able to find the right fit of collaborators to continue the work, leading to the app’s shut down on December 31st.

Panels received heavy criticism when it was released in September last year due to aggressive collection of data, along with the pricing set at $11.99 monthly and $49.99 yearly so users could download wallpapers in full resolution. An alternative was offered, where you could watch 2 ads to download it, but it was capped at 1080p resolution.

Users of Panel who have purchased and downloaded wallpapers will be able to use the wallpapers they have and can still download until the end of this year, when the app will be removed from the App Store and subscriptions cancelled automatically.