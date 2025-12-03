Apple

Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year

By Samantha Wiley
Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year

Marques Brownlee, or MKBHD, is a popular YouTuber who released Panels, a wallpaper app, which will be shutting down at the end of this year. Based on the notice on the website Panels, the development team has undergone a change and MKBHD was not able to find the right fit of collaborators to continue the work, leading to the app’s shut down on December 31st.


Panels received heavy criticism when it was released in September last year due to aggressive collection of data, along with the pricing set at $11.99 monthly and $49.99 yearly so users could download wallpapers in full resolution. An alternative was offered, where you could watch 2 ads to download it, but it was capped at 1080p resolution.

Panels, Wallpaper App Will Be Shutting Down By The End of The Year

Users of Panel who have purchased and downloaded wallpapers will be able to use the wallpapers they have and can still download until the end of this year, when the app will be removed from the App Store and subscriptions cancelled automatically.


Latest News
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
Experience Audio Perfection with the AirPods Pro 3!
1 Min Read
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers
Google and Opera Collaborate to Bring Gemini AI to Opera GX and Opera One Browsers 
1 Min Read
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
Singapore Now Has Tap to Pay Available on the iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
The AirPods 4 with ANC is 43% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
Apple Store Closed for Renovations in Barcelona, One Relocating in Canada, and New Store Opening In India
1 Min Read
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
Ads Coming to ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
Apple Adds the First-Gen iPhone SE to the Obsolete List
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB Is $250 Off
1 Min Read
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
Siri Delays Lead To John Giannandrea, Apple AI Chief, Retiring
1 Min Read
Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs
Netflix Removes Mobile App Casting To TVs
1 Min Read
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display
1 Min Read
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
The 4-Pack AirTag is 36% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?