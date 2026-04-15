Apple

Parts For Products Announced Last Month Now Available

By Samantha Wiley
Parts For Products Announced Last Month Now Available

Apple is now selling parts for the 7 new devices that they have announced during March via the Apple self-service repair program. The program enables customers to get their hands on real manuals, parts, and tools to DIY repair their device.


The 7 devices are the iPad Air with M4 chip, Studio Display XDR, the new Studio Display, MacBook Pro with M5 Max and M5 Pro Chip, the MacBook Air with M5 chip, iPhone 17e, and the new budget-friendly MacBook Neo.

Parts For Products Announced Last Month Now Available

Keyboard replacement for MacBooks needed you to replace the whole top case for years; the MacBook Neo has a separate keyboard and parts for the top case, with the company giving us a demonstration on how to individually replace the keyboard. This makes the process easier compared to replacing the whole top case, which requires you to disassemble a lot of components of the device.


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