Apple

Paul McCartney Performs At Apple Park

By Samantha Wiley
Paul McCartney Performs At Apple Park

At the Apple Park in Cupertino, Paul McCartney hosted a concert for the final stages of Apple, celebrating their 50th anniversary with a set that is career-spanning, featuring songs from his solo career, Wings, and The Beatles.


Paul McCartney was introduced to the audience as one of the most influential artists of all time, a pioneer and a songwriter, by the CEO, Tim Cook, and then the concert took place under the rainbow arches at Apple Park turned into a stage with large screens and lighting rigs.

Paul McCartney Performs At Apple Park

Apple’s choice of selecting McCartney has history, as the Beatles founded Apple Corps, a holding company and record label, back in 1968 before Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer. Steve Jobs was a huge fan of The Beatles. Celebrations have now been brought to an end with the concert after a month of celebrations worldwide to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Apple.


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