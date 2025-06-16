Apple

Photos Tabs to Make a Comeback in iOS 26

By Samantha Wiley
Apple will be bringing back tabs in the Photos app when iOS 26 debuts.

The Photos app will get a much-needed cleanup with the introduction of iOS 26. With Liquid Glass, the app will have two tabs for Collections and Library. Library will show a grid section of all the user’s images, and there will be an option to hide the tab to sort by all images, months, or years. Collections will take on a carousel-style presentation of videos and images. Furthermore, there is a Memories section that integrates Apple Intelligence and a button that says ‘Type to Create’.

Photos is set to have Spatial Photo generation, a feature that came from visionOS. Spatial Photo generation lets users take 3D photos that can be viewed on the Vision Pro. iPhone users can do the same thing when iOS 26 rolls out and even use it as a Spatial Wallpaper.

