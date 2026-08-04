PlasmaSolve Acquired by Apple

PlasmaSolve employees are being acquired by Apple as the company has let the European Union know that they have agreed to buy specific assets and employees from the company. PlasmaSolve is a Czech firm for materials science, built back in 2016 and has prioritized making software for simulation to help companies that have technology that are related to plasma. The notice was posted on the website for the European Commission.

The main product PlasmaSolve had was MatSight; it had apps made to aid manufacturers in simulating the results of several processes of vapor deposition for metal. Apple for many years now has been using this technology for many products, like the one on many models of the iPhone to make a thin durable film for the casing of the device to lessen damage such as scratching.

The website of PlasmaSolve is still active, outlining the grant funding that they have gotten in the last 10 years for their work.