Popular Apple Ad ‘The Underdogs’ is back with new fun video

Apple shared a funny video on its youtube platform which adapts the various purposes of Apple gadgets, also counting the spatial computing device Apple Vision Pro. The latest ad is a 10 minute film titled “Out of Office” or “OOO” which stars the design team called ‘The Underdogs’ traveling to Thailand to satisfy a client’s desire, with the goal of creating prototypes, last minute designs, finding a packaging factory, and tearing down language barriers.

This isn’t the first time The Underdogs were featured in an ad, as they were also featured in past films that were longer where they race against the clock. The newest video shows a cast member using the Apple Vision Pro to do several tasks in a virtual area.

The films are similar to “Apple At Work” old videos launched in 2019, 2020 and last year with the same cast. Live Voicemail, AirDrop, Apple Wallet, Animoji, Standby Mode and many more features can also be seen in the video.