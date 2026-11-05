Prediction Markets Covered by Insider Trading Policy of Apple

A ban has been placed by Apple for betting on prediction markets with their policy of insider trading due to using confidential information. This is based on the filing with the Exchange Commission and the United States Securities, with the filing placed on Tuesday with the yearly report on Form 10-K; this is also available on the Investor Relations Website by Apple, where the revamped version is labeled as updated in October this year, while the old version in 2024 does not talk about prediction markets and no mention in that previous file.

Prediction markets are places where individuals sell and buy contracts with a payout that depends on a future event happening. The clause added in the policy for Apple has a title, ‘No Trading in Prediction Markets Based on Confidential Information’, where employees are warned not to take part in these platforms, or similar ones, to bet on future events happening because they might have insider information and that confidential information could be sold if the price is right.

The ban is not an outright ban, with restrictions only applying when insider information is used. That information includes some from other companies that Apple works with, such as partners, customers, vendors, and manufacturers, and it again states that employees must not share important information with individuals who may go to the prediction market and place bets based on the information that they got from that employee or official who works at Apple.

This policy by Apple applies to independent contractors, employees, officers, and directors in the company and extends to their family members who depend on them financially or live under the same roof as them. This could lead to corruption within the company, as people with ties can pay for that inside information for a sure win in a bet to cash out a lot of money.