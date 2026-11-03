Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products

Memory and RAM prices are expected by Apple to increase by December and into 2027. John Ternus and other officials within the company, such as Kevan Parekh, the CFO, and Sabih Khan, the COO of the company, made comments on the struggle Apple has with memory. Apple saw higher memory costs in September and states that December is going to be worse, and then into 2027, prices will only be going up.

The company was able to compensate for the September quarter with the use of stockpiled memory for lower prices, as they were able to close out deals for some non-memory components. The same factors are expected by the company to compensate for some of the increases that will occur in December. Apple raised prices across its devices, such as the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, in June and September this year. Apple was asked if prices for products would be increased down the line, and COO Sabih Khan did not state a direct answer, with Parekh also stating they were hesitant about raising prices across their devices in an effort to even out the impact. Apple is working to make supply better with obligations for purchasing manufacturing increased up to $33 billion since June until September.

A declining benefit is expected by Ternus and Apple due to pre-purchasing memory in advance as inventory of the company has increased by more than double yearly now up to $14.5 billion hinting that Apple might be pre-purchasing memory before prices surge up once again. Gross margins are expected to drop for Apple down from 47.9% from the quarter in September to 46-45% mainly due to the higher prices of memory and costs from Siri AI. Supplies for iPad and Mac will also face issues in the quarter for December for the same issue.