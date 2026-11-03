Apple

Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products

By Samantha Wiley
Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products

Memory and RAM prices are expected by Apple to increase by December and into 2027. John Ternus and other officials within the company, such as Kevan Parekh, the CFO, and Sabih Khan, the COO of the company, made comments on the struggle Apple has with memory. Apple saw higher memory costs in September and states that December is going to be worse, and then into 2027, prices will only be going up.

The company was able to compensate for the September quarter with the use of stockpiled memory for lower prices, as they were able to close out deals for some non-memory components. The same factors are expected by the company to compensate for some of the increases that will occur in December. Apple raised prices across its devices, such as the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, in June and September this year. Apple was asked if prices for products would be increased down the line, and COO Sabih Khan did not state a direct answer, with Parekh also stating they were hesitant about raising prices across their devices in an effort to even out the impact. Apple is working to make supply better with obligations for purchasing manufacturing increased up to $33 billion since June until September.

Price Increases for Memory Lasting Until beyond December, Apple with no Word on If Prices Will Increase for Products

A declining benefit is expected by Ternus and Apple due to pre-purchasing memory in advance as inventory of the company has increased by more than double yearly now up to $14.5 billion hinting that Apple might be pre-purchasing memory before prices surge up once again. Gross margins are expected to drop for Apple down from 47.9% from the quarter in September to 46-45% mainly due to the higher prices of memory and costs from Siri AI. Supplies for iPad and Mac will also face issues in the quarter for December for the same issue.

Latest News
Apple May Be Searching for Cheaper Method for OLED Tech Adoption
Apple May Be Searching for Cheaper Method for OLED Tech Adoption
2 Min Read
Base iPhone 18 to Have Bigger Battery
Base iPhone 18 to Have Bigger Battery
2 Min Read
Apple with Foldable iPhone Could Take Over the Market
Apple with Foldable iPhone Could Take Over the Market
2 Min Read
John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple
John Ternus in His First Earnings Call in Q4 for Apple
2 Min Read
Developers now Required to Disclose Dating and Location Features for Apps
Developers now Required to Disclose Dating and Location Features for Apps
2 Min Read
Apple Currently Holds Title as Most Valuable Company
Apple Currently Holds Title as Most Valuable Company
2 Min Read
Apple Placed on Registry for State Surveillance in Russia
Apple Placed on Registry for State Surveillance in Russia
2 Min Read
Apple Expected to Launch Three iPads Next Year
Apple Expected to Launch Three iPads Next Year
2 Min Read
New HomeView Also Serves as Camera for Security
New HomeView Also Serves as Camera for Security
2 Min Read
Early Software for HomeView Released
Early Software for HomeView Released
3 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Finally Coming to China After 2 Years
Apple Intelligence Finally Coming to China After 2 Years
2 Min Read
Battery Capacity for New iPad Mini Revealed
Battery Capacity for New iPad Mini Revealed
2 Min Read
Lost your password?