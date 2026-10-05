Product Design to Become Big Priority for Apple Moving Forward

John Ternus took the role of CEO of Apple at the start of September. The new CEO then made product design a significant priority. John Ternus, before becoming CEO, has a background in engineering, unlike Tim Cook, who was known to be an expert in the supply chain.

Ternus, as the head of hardware engineering, already has involvement with a design studio; on certain occasions, he visits the design studio multiple times in one day, with the line between the two being thin compared to the previous CEO, Tim Cook, who usually made a visit to the studio once a month for at most an hour.



After taking the role of CEO, John Ternus has put himself in place in the teams for human interface and industrial design. Tasks such as the finances of the company and operations in the supply chain operations are handled by Kevan Parekh and Sabih Khan, respectively.