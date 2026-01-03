Production of the Apple Vision Pro Sees A Cutback of Over 95%

Production for the Apple Vision Pro is seeing cuts as sales have been underwhelming. The Apple Vision Pro is a VR headset that lets users control apps with the use of hand gestures and eye movements. Apple is cutting its marketing expenses by around 95% for the headset.

The company distributes millions of Macs, iPads, and iPhones yearly, and the Vision Pro headset has struggled to find its place with a price point of $3,499. The price of the headset is just out of range for most Apple consumers, leading to sales falling short of expectations, since not everyone has the money to spend on the VR headset.

Apple has hindered sales of the headset to only 13 countries via direct channels. Sales for VR headsets have seen a yearly 14% decline globally. Apple is anticipated to premiere a more budget-friendly Vision Pro this year.