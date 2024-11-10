Program launched for repairing iPhone 14 Plus rear Camera

Apple started a program for repairing the rear camera for the iPhone 14 Plus, where it addresses the problem that some iPhones experience an issue where the smartphone doesn’t show them a preview of pictures they took. Manufacturing for units that have this problem were during the period of April 10 and April 28, 2023.

Apple released a web page that expounds on the issue and lets users check if the iPhone 14 Plus unit they own has the problem by checking its serial number, which would mean they are qualified for the repair program with the service for the rear cam fix being free.

To get your iPhone 14 Plus rear camera repaired, you have to go to an Apple Retail Store or one of their Authorized Service Providers near you, but if there is no store available near you, you can contact Apple Support for a mail-in option request.