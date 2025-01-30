Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook

Severance is a critically acclaimed show launched back in 2022, which became one of Apple TV+s most famous TV originals. The second season of Severance started last January 17th on Apple TV+ and the company is currently marketing the show extensively. Ben Stiller, the show’s executive producer, shared a short video featuring the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook. He decides to pay a visit to Lumon Industries, entering the elevator of the office then goes through the medical procedure that splits his memories of personal life and work into two individuals called the Innie and Outie.

Accompanied by Milchick greeting him as “core of the Apple”, Cook enters a room where he sits in front of a television that will show a video that’ll guide him and show him the ropes of severed life, and that’s about it on the short film they made to promote the second season of Severance, available on Apple TV+ priced at $9.99 a month and $99 a year for an annual subscription.