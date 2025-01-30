Apple

Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook

By Samantha Wiley
Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook

Severance is a critically acclaimed show launched back in 2022, which became one of Apple TV+s most famous TV originals. The second season of Severance started last January 17th on Apple TV+ and the company is currently marketing the show extensively. Ben Stiller, the show’s executive producer, shared a short video featuring the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook. He decides to pay a visit to Lumon Industries, entering the elevator of the office then goes through the medical procedure that splits his memories of personal life and work into two individuals called the Innie and Outie.

Accompanied by Milchick greeting him as “core of the Apple”, Cook enters a room where he sits in front of a television that will show a video that’ll guide him and show him the ropes of severed life, and that’s about it on the short film they made to promote the second season of Severance, available on Apple TV+ priced at $9.99 a month and $99 a year for an annual subscription. 

Promotional video for Severance features Apple CEO Tim Cook
Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPad
The iPad 64GB Wi-Fi is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Ted Lasso
Potential 4th season of Ted Lasso currently in the making
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
Powerbeats Pro 2 launching very soon
1 Min Read
Marvel Snap
Marvel Snap makes return in the U.S. but Is not in iOS App Store yet
1 Min Read
TikTok
Apple users can no longer download TikTok from the U.S. app store
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Max
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Air OLED
MacBook Air OLED will reportedly be postponed
1 Min Read
iPhone 17
iPhone 17 will potentially gain a better cooling system
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 19
Revamped Camera design for the iOS 19 circulating online
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok banned as of January 19th
1 Min Read
Apple Store
Apple Store app introduced in India
1 Min Read
Lost your password?