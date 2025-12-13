Apple

Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet

By Samantha Wiley
Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet

Kosutami, a leaker and collector of prototypes, has uploaded an image that reveals parts for an Apple Vision Pro headset in all-black color that has not been released to the public. The image shows a power strap on the left, along with an audio pod with the power cable attached. This looks similar to the current hardware of Apple, but the hardware has a darker finish.


Claims were made by the leaker that the company has been trying out a lighter and thinner headset, referred to as the Vision Air by employees internally. It will feature an exterior with Midnight color and a lighter weight, which was achieved by transitioning to a titanium enclosure for the battery and multiple structural components being switched.

Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet

The company was anticipated to launch a second-generation headset and a budget-friendly Vision Pro named the Vision Air, but plans have changed, with development for the headsets halted as Apple decided to prioritize working on smart glasses powered by AI.


Latest News
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
Manufacturing Academy At Apple Branching Out With Virtual Programs
1 Min Read
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
The LISEN MagSafe Car Mount is 23% Off
1 Min Read
Apple's GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
Apple’s GPS Services May Need To Be Open Permanently In India
1 Min Read
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
Johny Srouji Might Be Next To Leave Apple
1 Min Read
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
iPad Mini with A17 Pro Chip with 128GB discounted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
Five More Games Coming To Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Apple Losing Two More Executives
Apple Losing Two More Executives
1 Min Read
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
OpenAI Gaining Talent In Designers and Engineers From Apple
1 Min Read
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 46mm GPS+Cellular is $70 Off
1 Min Read
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
New OpenAI Hardware by Jony Ive Prevented From Using the Name ‘io’
1 Min Read
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
Who Will Be Apple’s Next CEO?
1 Min Read
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
Intel Chips May Be Branching Out to iPhones
1 Min Read
Lost your password?