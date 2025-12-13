Prototype Parts of Apple Vision Pro Uploaded to the Internet

Kosutami, a leaker and collector of prototypes, has uploaded an image that reveals parts for an Apple Vision Pro headset in all-black color that has not been released to the public. The image shows a power strap on the left, along with an audio pod with the power cable attached. This looks similar to the current hardware of Apple, but the hardware has a darker finish.

Claims were made by the leaker that the company has been trying out a lighter and thinner headset, referred to as the Vision Air by employees internally. It will feature an exterior with Midnight color and a lighter weight, which was achieved by transitioning to a titanium enclosure for the battery and multiple structural components being switched.

The company was anticipated to launch a second-generation headset and a budget-friendly Vision Pro named the Vision Air, but plans have changed, with development for the headsets halted as Apple decided to prioritize working on smart glasses powered by AI.