Public beta updates for third iPadOS and iOS 18 launch

By Samantha Wiley
Public beta

Apple has seeded the third public beta of its iPadOS 18 and iOS 18 software for testing.

The third iteration of iPadOS and iOS 18 was delivered recently, a week after the second public beta was released. Those interested can sign up for the beta testing program if they haven’t done so, then download the respective updates by going into Settings, then General, and to the Software Update section and ticking the ‘Public Beta’ option.

Public beta

Apple Intelligence is heading to iOS 18, where it is integrated into the OS. Writing tools, for example, will be available for summarizing, polishing, and rewriting text on apps. Image Playground is an image-generation software, and Siri will get an overhaul as well. It’s worth noting that these features will not be available in the public beta version. iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 are believed to come with the launch of the next iPhone lineup this September.

